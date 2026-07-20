Kerrville-based James Avery announces $1 million donation toward Hill Country flood recovery ‘Your compassion and resilience make us proud to call the Hill Country home,’ the company said in a social media post James Avery production facility in Kerrville (Carlos Javier Sanchez/San Antonio Business Journal, SABJ) KERRVILLE, Texas – James Avery jewelry, a company that traces its origins to Kerrville, announced a $1 million commitment to flood recovery relief for the Texas Hill Country.
Similar to July 4, 2025, Kerrville and Kerr County were in the middle of last week’s severe weather. Officials said at least 20 to 24 inches of rain fell countywide, which caused
severe flooding to areas including the county courthouse.
In a Sunday social media post, the jeweler said many of its “team members have been directly affected” by the floods.
“To help address needs in the affected areas, James Avery is donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts, including food, shelter, mental health care and other critical resources,” the July 19 post read.
The jeweler’s donation announcement is its latest to go toward flood recovery.
Following last year’s flooding, James Avery
committed $500,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. More recent July 2026 floods coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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