Kerrville-based James Avery announces $1 million donation toward Hill Country flood recovery

KERRVILLE, Texas – James Avery jewelry, a company that traces its origins to Kerrville, announced a $1 million commitment to flood recovery relief for the Texas Hill Country.

Similar to July 4, 2025, Kerrville and Kerr County were in the middle of last week’s severe weather. Officials said at least 20 to 24 inches of rain fell countywide, which caused severe flooding to areas including the county courthouse.

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In a Sunday social media post, the jeweler said many of its “team members have been directly affected” by the floods.

“To help address needs in the affected areas, James Avery is donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts, including food, shelter, mental health care and other critical resources,” the July 19 post read.

The jeweler’s donation announcement is its latest to go toward flood recovery.

Following last year’s flooding, James Avery committed $500,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

More recent July 2026 floods coverage on KSAT: