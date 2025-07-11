Hill Country group to announce plans to disperse funds for continued flood relief efforts

(Gerald Herbert, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kerrville residents Edgar Rojas, second from left, and his wife Perla, alongside daughters Emily, left, and Olivia, visit a memorial for flood victims along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is expected to announce a “major milestone” in response to the Kerr County Relief Fund one week after deadly floods ripped through the county.

The Kerr County Relief Fund was established on July 4, 2025.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 9 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

During Friday’s press conference, the foundation will announce the first round of grants from the fund to be distributed to nonprofit organizations helping people and businesses affected by the flooding, as well as first responders, according to a news release..

Austin Dickson, CEO of The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, will be joined by U.S. Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas), the nonprofits and others.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is “dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the Hill Country region by connecting charitable donors with community needs,” the release said.

Founded in 1982, it is based in Kerrville and serves 10 counties.

As of Thursday morning, 96 people — 60 adults and 36 children — are dead in Kerr County after Hill Country flooding, authorities said.

Another eight people were confirmed dead in Kendall County, the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management & Fire Marshal said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

There are 161 people still missing in Kerr County.

The death toll from flooding across Texas is over 100.

This article will be updated after the press conference.

