How H-E-B, USAA and other companies/sports teams are helping Texas Hill Country communities after devastating floods

After devastating floods swept through the Texas Hill Country over the Fourth of July weekend, several companies, including San Antonio-based H-E-B and USAA, have stepped up to support affected communities.

Businesses, sports teams and many others have announced they would provide relief, resources and financial aid to the communities impacted by the Hill Country floods.

On Sunday, Kerr County officials said at least 68 people, including 28 children, were killed in the Kerr County flooding. Ten girls from Camp Mystic and one counselor are still unaccounted for, Kerr County officials said.

The Kerr County area experienced an extraordinary rainfall event, with 10 to 12 inches of rain falling in just a few hours on July 4. The volume of water that poured down is estimated to be more than 100 billion gallons, a staggering amount that surpasses the daily flow over Niagara Falls.

Gov. Greg Abbott said another 10 people died from flooding in other counties throughout Central Texas.

Here is a list of organizations and companies that have responded to the Hill Country floods:

Businesses

H-E-B

In a Facebook post, the company said it is working closely with the Red Cross, local officials and first responders to support the needs of the community.

H-E-B also sent aid to support efforts in San Angelo.

A video that a viewer sent to the KSAT newsroom showed a convoy of H-E-B trucks and trailers labeled “disaster relief” traveling toward Comfort.

“This is why we love H-E-B and the way they pour back into the community,” the viewer told KSAT.

Kerrville Mayor Herring Jr. said the San Antonio-based grocery store, which opened its first-ever location in Kerrville, is in the process of “setting up a mobile kitchen in Ingram.”

“When that kitchen is set up, it’ll be able to feed a lot of hungry people in the Hunt and Ingram area,” Herring said on Sunday afternoon.

The following statement was released by H-E-B on Saturday:

Our H-E-B Family is heartbroken by the enormous devastation and loss caused by the flooding in and around the Kerrville area. We are grateful to local authorities, first responders, and volunteers for their tireless efforts. Kerrville, where our company was started, and the Hill Country have a special place in the heart of our H-E-B family. As part of our initial outreach there, we are working closely with the Red Cross, local officials, and first responders to support their needs. Additionally, we have sent aid to support efforts in San Angelo, Marble Falls, and other impacted areas. Our teams are staying close to the hardest-hit areas, and we will continue to provide needed support as these tragic situations evolve. We hold compassion and strength for everyone who has been impacted, and we remain committed to offer unwavering support to our communities.

Kendra Scott

In a Facebook post, Texas-based jeweler Kendra Scott said its foundation, The Kendra Scott Foundation, will make a donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

In addition, 100% of the proceeds from the sales of “Everlyne” bracelets will go to victims and their families.

The Kendra Scott Foundation is a component of the Austin Community Foundation,‌ a 501(c)(3) organization.‌

Pluckers

In a Facebook post, Pluckers Wing Bar said it will donate 20% of sales on Monday, July 14, to Texas Search & Rescue.

USAA

USAA announced it has committed $500,000 in grants to help with search and recovery efforts and will activate employee volunteers to serve local communities.

“The destruction and loss we are seeing in Texas is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones and those who are still waiting to hear news,” USAA President and CEO Juan C. Andrade said in a news release. “We have been part of this community for more than 100 years and we will show up with action, compassion and a willingness to help our neighbors and our members recover and rebuild. We are grateful to first responders for their ongoing and tireless efforts.”

USAA has committed $500,000 across multiple organizations to respond to this event, including the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Texas Search & Rescue, Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Nonprofit organizations

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank and its San Angelo branch are providing emergency food and essential supplies to those affected.

“Our prayers are with those both impacted and responding to the floods in Kerr and Tom Green counties,” the statement read, in part.

Sports teams

San Antonio Spurs Sports & Entertainment

The San Antonio Spurs, Austin Spurs and San Antonio FC released a joint statement Saturday.

The teams said they are “heartbroken” by the Hill Country floods and are keeping those affected in their thoughts.

“To every family grieving and every first responder helping others through the worse, please know the Spurs family is with you and holding you close in our thoughts,” the statement read. “Our hearts are especially heavy for the children and their families whose lives have been forever changed.”

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys announced it will donate $500,000 to provide resources for rescue, relief and long-term recovery efforts.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as of those lost and their loved ones,” the team said.

Houston Texans

The NFL football team said it is donating $500,000 to provide support and resources to those impacted by the Hill Country floods.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured,” the statement read, in part.

In the statement, the Houston Texans will also “continue to support the research, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

NFL Foundation

The National Football League said the NFL Foundation will donate an additional $500,000, joining the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, who are each donating $500,000.

The contribution will help provide immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the Hill Country floods.

San Antonio Brahmas

The Brahmas and the entire United Football League are keeping the victims of the floods in their thoughts and prayers.

“During catastrophic events like this, no community comes together better than the state of Texas, which we are proud to be a part of,” the team said.

San Antonio Missions

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating flood that has impacted so many across the Texas Hill Country,” the team said, in part.

The Missions said they are committed to supporting the Hill Country communities as they begin to recover and rebuild.

San Antonio Sports

In an Instagram post, San Antonio Sports called the loss of lives, missing persons and destroyed homes from the Hill Country floods “unimaginable.”

“To every family grieving and every person affected: we see you, we grieve with you, and we are holding space for your pain,” San Antonio Sports said.

This list will be updated as more organizations release statements.

