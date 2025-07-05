How to help those affected by Texas Hill Country floods

First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County officials said many local and state agencies are “working around the clock” to rescue survivors and reunite families after severe flooding in the Hill Country Friday and Saturday.

Hundreds of people were rescued and more than two dozen people were killed after a storm unleashed nearly a foot of rain along Highway 39 along the Guadalupe River west of Kerrville before dawn on Friday.

That amount of rain in a short period of time sent floodwaters gushing through Kerr and Kendall Counties.

While the Canyon Lake dam kept that water from rushing downstream through New Braunfels and Seguin, a slow-moving storm brought more rain to Comal, Guadalupe and northern Bexar counties on Saturday, causing flooding along the Guadalupe River south of Canyon Lake.

The images and videos are harrowing, and so are the stories of survival. Here are some ways to help people in need.

Places taking donations

Cross Kingdom Church

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Kerr County City Manager Dalton Rice said Cross Kingdom Church, located at 3044 Jet Highway in Kerrville, is taking donations.

Rice said anyone can contact the church at 830-367-3480 to see ways donors can help.

Folklores Coffee House

Folklores Coffee House is taking donations for those affected by the floods. They are asking for cleaning supplies, blankets, toiletries and more.

Donations can be dropped off at Folklores’ two locations:

Beacon Hill – 106 Michigan Ave.

Government Hill – 1943 N New Braunfels Ave.

“At Folklores Coffee House, we believe in being more than just a coffee shop. We’re a space of love, healing, and action — and right now, we’re asking for your help,” the coffee shop posted on Facebook.

Salvation Army

Salvation Army’s Kerrville Kroc Center is asking people to donate non-perishables, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, baby wipes and more. They are no longer in need of clothes.

Donations can be dropped off at 855 Hays St.

Monetary donations can be made here.

Hemisfair

Hemisfair is holding a supply drive to support those affected in Kerrville, the district announced.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, it said it will collect hygiene items, clothes, food, cleaning materials and medical gear.

The donations will be delivered to Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville.

How to volunteer

Officials are working on establishing a volunteer coordinator and asking for patience from those who want to help.

“If you want to help, give us some time,” Rice said. “We are currently still actively rescuing, so we are not quite into recovery mode yet.”

Officials also provided a list of shelters and reunification centers, with some located in Kerrville and others in Comfort. For a full list of locations, click here.

Other ways to help

Kendra Scott

In a Facebook post, Texas-based jeweler Kendra Scott said its foundation, The Kendra Scott Foundation, will make a donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

In addition, 100% of the proceeds from the sales of “Everlyne” bracelets will go to victims and their families.

Pluckers

In a Facebook post, Pluckers Wing Bar said it will donate 20% of sales on Monday, July 14 to Texas Search & Rescue.

How to support flood relief by not interfering

During a Friday afternoon news conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick urged the public not to self-deploy to the affected areas.

Personal helicopters, drones, or personal rescue efforts are not needed and can create dangerous situations, he said.

Residents in the area are urged to shelter in place and not travel. People living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should move to higher ground.

This story will be updated as officials announce more ways you can help.

