KSAT, KPRC, Graham Media Group and Gray Media unite to launch Together for Texas, an emergency donation drive

In response to the devastating Fourth of July floods in Central Texas, KSAT12, KPRC, Graham Media Group, and Gray Media have launched Together for Texas, an emergency donation drive.

In response to the devastating Fourth of July floods across Central Texas, KSAT12, KPRC, Graham Media Group, and Gray Media, Inc. have united to launch an urgent donation drive called Together for Texas.

The campaign aims to support relief and recovery efforts for families and communities severely impacted by the disaster. All of the funds raised will go directly to on-the-ground efforts in flood-affected areas through The Salvation Army.

Recommended Videos

The floods have uprooted families and left many communities struggling to rebuild. The immediate need for assistance is critical, and this partnership seeks to provide essential supplies, shelter and financial aid.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services teams are actively working in the affected communities, providing meals, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care. They continue to call for more support to meet the growing needs.

>> Make a donation: www.togetherfortx.com

All contributions will support local relief and long-term recovery efforts for communities affected by flooding.

This collaborative effort highlights the power of community and media partnerships in responding quickly to natural disasters and supporting Texans in their time of need.

Read KSAT’s latest coverage of the Hill Country floods here.