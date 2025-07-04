LIST: Shelters, reunification centers following devastating Hill Country floods

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rains and a swollen Guadalupe River have caused severe flooding Friday morning in and around the Hill Country.
According to Kerr County officials, a yet-to-be-determined number of fatalities have been confirmed.
Friday’s flooding has not only forced people from their homes, but it has also prompted city and county leaders to set up temporary shelters and reunification centers.
Below is a list of shelters and reunification centers. This list will be updated when more information is available:
Shelters
Comfort High School, 143 U.S. Highway 87 North, Comfort, Texas, 78013
The Immanuel Lutheran Church, 318 High Street, Comfort, Texas, 78013
The Lobby Coffee Shop, 523 Seventh Street, Comfort, Texas, 78013
First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, Texas, 78028
Reunification centers
Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run W, Ingram, Texas, 78025
