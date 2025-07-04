Fatalities confirmed in Kerr County flooding along Guadalupe River, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed fatalities in the catastrophic flooding event along the Guadalupe River on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm how many people were killed and said it would not release further information until families of the victims were notified.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area overnight, resulting in major flooding along the Guadalupe River. Click here for the latest forecast.

Local authorities are working with other county and state agencies to respond to rescues.

“The entire county is an extremely active scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Residents in the area are urged to shelter in place and not travel. People living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should move to higher ground.

KCSO spokesperson Clint Morris told KSAT it is “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood” for the county, he said, adding that they’ve responded to multiple calls for high-water rescues. People should avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.