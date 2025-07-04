Girls-only camp along Guadalupe River in Kerr County evacuated overnight

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Camp Mystic, a girls-only camp on the Guadalupe River, had to be evacuated overnight due to flooding.

The camp is located west of Kerrville in Kerr County, where six to 10 inches of rain fell from Thursday night into Friday morning.

A KSAT viewer sent an image of campers wading through ankle-deep water in the middle of the night.

There’s no indication that campers and staff are in danger. Those looking for missing people should head to Ingram Elementary School, authorities told KSAT reporter Sarah Acosta and photojournalist Robert Samarron, who are reporting in the Hunt area.

Authorities told KSAT that crews are trying to rescue people along the Guadalupe River.

Camp Mystic is in that area, but it is unclear if a rescue is underway for campers or camp staff.

KCSO confirmed there are several missing people all across the area near Hunt.

KCSO has confirmed fatalities, but details have not been released.

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clint Morris told KSAT it is “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood” for the county, he said, adding that they’ve responded to multiple calls for high-water rescues. People should avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.

Residents in the area are urged to shelter in place and not travel. People living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should move to higher ground.

