Kerr County officials to give update on deadly Hill Country flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Rescuers are combing through a ravaged Texas Hill Country terrain, marked by toppled trees, overturned vehicles and debris, to find survivors in Friday’s flood.

Among the missing are 27 campers from Camp Mystic, one of several camps that had to be evacuated before sunrise Friday as heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to swell, sending homes, RVs and vehicles downstream.

The flooding in Kerr County resulted in at least 43 deaths, including 15 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Saturday night. At least eight fatalities have been reported in adjacent counties.

Kerr County officials are expected to give an update at 10 a.m. Sunday. The press conference will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

In a Saturday evening news conference, Leitha said 12 adults and five children have not been identified in the Fourth of July floods.

WATCH THE FULL SATURDAY EVENING PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

The City of Kerrville is conducting aerial and ground operations about a 100-meter distance on both sides of the Guadalupe River from one mile north of Camp Mystic through Hunt and Ingram," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said Saturday evening.

“We’re in a marathon and we got to make sure we always think about that and look after each other,” Rice said.

Rice said the city will likely operate from well water for approximately four weeks. Efforts are underway to address leaks and water quality with state agencies.

Residents are urged to avoid flooding areas.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday, “We will be relentless in going after and being sure we locate every single person who’s been a victim of this flooding event.”

He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

WATCH THE FULL SATURDAY AFTERNOON PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

On Saturday morning, Rice said scores of rescuers are searching for 27 campers from the girls-only Camp Mystic, located west of Kerrville in Kerr County.

As for the full scope of missing people throughout the area, Rice said, “We do not have an accurate count, and we don’t even want to begin to estimate at this time.”

Rice said they will not release the names of the missing to protect the privacy of their families.

He said searchers have been using helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims. The majority of rescues include stranded people in trees and victims from camps, which were isolated by washed-out roads.

Rice said there are a lot of camps that have been accounted for but are isolated due to road damage.

More than 850 people have been rescued so far, Leitha said Saturday morning.

“These numbers are changing rapidly,” Leitha said. “We’re working hard to locate anyone who is still missing and to ensure they’re safe.”

Leitha stressed that anyone who wants to report a missing person can either call a call center at 830-258-1111 or email floodrecovery@co.Kerr.tx.us.

Video captured by KSAT cameras, residents and campers showed a swollen Guadalupe River carrying debris, cars and even houses and cabins downstream, as the area received more than 10 inches of rain.

Radar estimates show that more rural places may have received up to 13 inches of rain, according to KSAT meteorologists.

The flooding event has drawn comparisons to the July 1987 flood on the Guadalupe River in Comfort, which, to date, resulted in one of the Hill Country’s worst tragedies.

Authorities were coming under scrutiny over whether the camps and residents in places long vulnerable to flooding received proper warning and whether enough preparations were made.

The hills along the Guadalupe River in central Texas are dotted with century-old youth camps and campgrounds where generations of families have come to swim and enjoy the outdoors. The area is especially popular around the July Fourth holiday, making it more difficult to know how many are missing.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones outlines city support

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz-Jones joined KSAT on Sunday to discuss how the city is supporting relief efforts.

At the governor’s request, San Antonio has sent 17 firefighters specializing in technical rescue, along with medics, medical officers and necessary equipment, including a boat and ambulance bus. Ortiz-Jones praised the quick response from city staff and ongoing coordination with Kerrville officials.

“I myself have been in contact with the mayor,” she said. “We were actually just texting this morning about resources we can amplify to make sure people have the right partners if they want to help.”

Ortiz-Jones emphasized that while San Antonio is providing support, local officials and camp authorities are managing reunification efforts for those affected. She encouraged people wanting to help to contact trusted organizations.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Pope Leo XIV releases statement

On X, Pope Leo XIV released the following statement on Sunday.

"I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters, who were at the summer camp, in the disaster caused by flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States. We pray for them," he said.

I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters, who were at the summer camp, in the disaster caused by flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States. We pray for them. — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) July 6, 2025

Bexar, Guadalupe counties included in expanded disaster declaration

On Saturday afternoon, Abbott expanded his disaster declaration to include the following counties:

Bexar

Burnet

Guadalupe

Travis

Caldwell

Williamson

Abbott had previously signed a disaster declaration for the following counties during Friday’s news conference: Bandera, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba and Tom Green.

Remembering the victims of the flood

Officials have not released the names of people killed in the floods, but relatives and friends of victims have taken to social media to remember their loved ones.

Here’s what we know about some of the victims:

Richard “Dick” Eastland , the director of Camp Mystic was among the people killed due to the Hill Country floods, according to media reports. On Saturday, , the director of Camp Mystic was among the people killed due to the Hill Country floods, according to media reports. On Saturday, the Kerrville Daily Times confirmed Eastland was killed while trying to save girls at the camp. Read our story here

Reece Zunker and his wife Paula died in the Hill Country floods, and their children are missing, according to the team and the Kerrville Daily Times. Read our story Tivy boys soccer coachand his wifedied in the Hill Country floods, and their children are missing, according to the team and the Kerrville Daily Times. Read our story here

Jeff Wilson was among those killed, the district posted on X. His wife, Amber, and son, Shiloh, are still considered missing, the district said in the Saturday night post. Read our story Humble ISD teacherwas among those killed, the district posted on X. His wife, Amber, and son, Shiloh, are still considered missing, the district said in the Saturday night post. Read our story here

Jane Ragsdale, director of Heart O’ the Hills camp, was killed in the floods, according to a , director of Heart O’ the Hills camp, was killed in the floods, according to a statement from the camp. Read our story here

‘Horrible tragedy’: Trump releases statement

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Noem was traveling to Texas and his administration was working with officials on the ground.

“Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Trump said in a statement on his social media network, Truth Social.

“Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”

Campers reported missing

KSAT reported Friday morning that campers at the girls-only Camp Mystic in Kerr County had to be evacuated as the river rose.

An email from Camp Mystic to parents, which was obtained by KSAT, states that parents of campers who have not been accounted for have been notified.

The email states that campers at Cypress Lake and Senior Hill have been accounted for.

“If your daughter is not accounted for you have been notified,” the email states. “If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

The highway was washed away, the email states.

Kelly said he didn’t have information on specific camps. Parents with questions should contact their camp directly, he said.

“We have a lot of camps,” Kelly said. ”What I do know is that everybody is doing their very best and trying to identify as much as we can."

County judge: Warning system not in place

In a news conference Friday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said Kerr County does not have a warning system on the river.

When pressed by a reporter on why evacuations didn’t take place Thursday evening, Kelly said, “We didn’t know this flood was coming.”

“Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming,” he said. “We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis. When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here, none whatsoever.”

The flash flood watch was issued for Kerr County at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The first flood warning was issued at 1 a.m. Friday.

In a Friday news conference, Patrick said Jay Hall, an assistant chief with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, “personally contacted the judges and the mayors in that area and notified them all of potential flooding.”

“It is up to the local counties and mayors under the law to evacuate if they feel a need, but that information was passed along,” he added.

WATCH: KSAT’s Sarah Spivey explains the Guadalupe River’s crest over Friday and Saturday

10+ inches of rain

Between 10 and 12 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area overnight, resulting in major flooding along the Guadalupe River. Click here for the latest forecast.

Rain gauges have recorded over 10 inches of rain in Ingram, but radar estimates suggest up to 13 inches in more rural areas.

Local authorities are working with other county and state agencies to respond to rescues.

“The entire county is an extremely active scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Residents in the area are urged to shelter in place and not travel. People living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should move to higher ground.

KCSO spokesperson Clint Morris told KSAT it is “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood” for the county, he said, adding that they’ve responded to multiple calls for high-water rescues. People should avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.

Comparisons to the 1987 flood

On the night of July 16, 1987, just outside Comfort, the kids at Pot O’ Gold Christian Camp were settling in for their final night of the retreat, while 30 miles up the Guadalupe River, at the other end of Kerr County, heavy rainfall would turn what had been a sleepy river into a wall of water.

While trying to evacuate the camp, a bus carrying 43 campers never made it across. Sadly, 10 of those on the bus drowned.

In Friday’s news conference, Kelly said the Friday flood “far surpasses the ‘87 flood."

No description found

Gov. Greg Abbott issues statement

Abbott issued the following statement on Friday in response to the deadly flooding.

“Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods,” Abbott said in an email. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

His office said the following state emergency response resources are available to support the local flood response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 3): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

The San Antonio Fire Department and Bexar County Emergency Services Districts have also deployed personnel and equipment to help with the response.