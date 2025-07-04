Guadalupe River expected to flood Spring Branch area Friday night

The Guadalupe will flood late tonight into tomorrow morning at Spring Branch

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE OF ADAM EXPLAINING PLACES THAT MAY FLOOD TONIGHT

In Kerr County, over 8 inches of rain fell, resulting in major flooding along the Guadalupe River. While the river is starting to recede upstream, flooding is expected along the Guadalupe downstream from Comfort to Spring Brach, which Spring Branch being affected after sunset.

The Guadalupe River is expected to reach flood stage of 37 feet by 2 a.m. tonight, which will likely cover 281. This forecast crest is expected to be 10 ft higher than the flood of 1998’s crest.

Flooding at night be especially dangerous considering it will be dark and harder to tell where there is water.

Do not wait for water to rise before evacuating. Floodwaters can move in faster than expected, especially after dark.

People who live along the Guadalupe River near Spring Branch need to make plans immediately to spend the evening on higher ground, especially along the river bank and if in a trailer park.

Secure any belongings that may be vulnerable to flood damage and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas if evacuation is necessary. Avoid driving through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Stay tuned to local authorities, NOAA Weather Radio, and the KSAT News & Weather App, for the latest updates to come.