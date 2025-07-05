Who remains missing after flood waters swept through Texas Hill Country

KERRVILLE, Texas – Family members have identified seven people who are presumed missing after Friday’s severe flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

Three of the missing people — identified as Eloise Peck, Lila Bonner and Kellyanne Lytal — are among the 23 campers from Camp Mystic unaccounted for, KSAT confirmed with family members.

The camp, located west of Kerrville in Kerr County, was evacuated early Friday morning due to the rising flood waters.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the main search location is in the area of Camp Mystic.

Kellyanne Lytal. (Courtesy)

A family of four, including an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, disappeared on Friday morning after flood waters swept through the home where they stayed.

Family of four missing. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A family member said that the parents are in their 30s. The father, Reece Zunker, is a staff member at a school in Kerrville.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said that at least 13 people have been confirmed dead from the floods.

Between 10 and 12 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area overnight, according to the KSAT weather team.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

