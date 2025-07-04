WATCH: Drone footage captures catastrophic floods in Hill Country

KERRVILLE, Texas – Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on the Fourth of July.

The floods primarily affected the Guadalupe River overnight in Kerr County, where storms rolled through, resulting between 10 to 12 inches of rain.

The drone footage captured by KSAT Photojournalist Robert Samarron shows the aftermath of the floods along the Guadalupe River.

Amongst the chaos, several vehicles are submerged in the water, household items are ripped to shreds and trees are floating.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed on Friday afternoon that there are currently 13 deaths from the floods.

The National Weather Service reported that the Guadalupe River has reached its second-highest recorded height, surpassing the level during a major 1987 flood event.

Residents in the area are urged to shelter in place. People living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should move to higher ground.

