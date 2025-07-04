How Bexar County-area law enforcement, rescue officials are helping Hill Country flood victims

Bexar County ESD 2 crews responding to severe storms and flooding across the Hill Country.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Several law enforcement and rescue officials from Bexar County have mobilized efforts to assist first responders in the Hill Country following severe flooding on July 4.

Severe storms moved across the Hill Country and Central Texas overnight into Friday morning, resulting in deaths and evacuations. Details on the amount and location of fatalities are unknown at this time.

>> Major flooding continues along Guadalupe River

Major flooding on the Guadalupe River lingered into Friday afternoon; KSAT meteorologists said at least 6 inches of rain fell in Kerr County. Click here for the latest forecast.

Here’s how first responders in the San Antonio area are helping.

Bexar County Emergency Services Districts

Several crews from the Bexar County Emergency Services District (ESDs) were mobilized to assist with crews across Kerr County.

First responders from ESDs 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11 and 12 were mobilized, according to a spokesperson. Ambulances, drones and boats with technicians were also deployed.

“Crews stand ready to assist in ongoing search, rescue, and recovery efforts to help safeguard lives and support neighboring communities in need,” Bexar County ESD Association President Fire Chief Kevin Clarkson said in an email.

San Antonio Fire Department

In an email to KSAT, the San Antonio Fire Department said it sent an ambulance bus and several medical personnel. An exact number was unclear.

A department spokesperson said SAFD had two water rescue teams prepositioned in the area as part of a broader state resource.

State preparations

A spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management said its personnel and other state emergency resources “remain engaged” with local officials in support of the floods.

On Thursday, a TDEM news release said additional state emergency resources had been activated.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement on Friday in response to the deadly flooding.

“Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods,” Abbott said in an email. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

His office said the following state emergency response resources are available to support the local flood response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 3): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles