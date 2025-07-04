Kerr County evacuating people near Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is working to evacuate people on State Highway 39 near the Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding.

The sheriff’s office told KSAT that the Texas Department of Transportation was closing the highway.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency in that area until 7 a.m., as rainfall of 6-7 inches has caused major rises. The NWS said that the Guadalupe River at Hunt has reached its second-highest height on record, surpassing the level during a major 1987 flood event.

Guadalupe River at Hunt continues to rise sharply and has reached 2nd highest height on record, higher than the 1987 flood. This flood wave will continue through Kerrville & Comfort. This is a very dangerous and life-threatening flood event along the river. Move to higher ground! pic.twitter.com/glcY2kBPtK — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 4, 2025

The National Weather Service said the river had reached a major flood stage in Hunt. The Guadalupe River is forecast to crest at 34 feet at 6 a.m., according to the National Water Prediction Service.

The river is expected to reach major flood stage in Kerrville.

Residents are urged to avoid traveling through the area and moving to higher ground if they are along the Guadalupe River near Hunt.

As for San Antonio, major flooding is NOT expected throughout the Fourth of July weekend.