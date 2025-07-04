While devastating Hill Country flooding continues, July 4th starts with light rain in San Antonio

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE IN VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DEVASTATING KERR COUNTY FLOODING: Kerr County evacuating people near Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding
- MORNING RAIN IN SAN ANTONIO: Flooding not likely for SA, light rain lingers into the early afternoon
- FIREWORKS FORECAST: Should be dry for any fireworks late tonight.
FORECAST
GUADALUPE RIVER FLOODING
It’s been a horrible morning for those along the Guadalupe river in Kerr County. Overnight, over 6+ inches of rain fell in the area, resulting in major flooding along the river. We will continue to keep everyone posted on this story here.
SAN ANTONIO 4th FORECAST
Light rain will continue until the early afternoon for the San Antonio metro area, potentially impacting outdoor 4th of July plans. However, things are likely to dry out in time for firework displays after sunset.
THIS WEEKEND
A few showers are possible Saturday, with drier air Sunday.
