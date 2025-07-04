Skip to main content
While devastating Hill Country flooding continues, July 4th starts with light rain in San Antonio

6 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in Kerr County

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

GUADALUPE RIVER FLOODING

It’s been a horrible morning for those along the Guadalupe river in Kerr County. Overnight, over 6+ inches of rain fell in the area, resulting in major flooding along the river. We will continue to keep everyone posted on this story here.

4th of July in San Antonio will start with light rain (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Light rain will continue until the early afternoon for the San Antonio metro area, potentially impacting outdoor 4th of July plans. However, things are likely to dry out in time for firework displays after sunset.

A few showers are possible Saturday, with drier air Sunday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

