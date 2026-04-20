Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez resigns in deal to dismiss criminal charges

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court-at-Law Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez resigned Monday, in exchange for the dismissal of criminal charges filed against her earlier this year, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct confirmed.

A special prosecutor on Monday filed a motion to dismiss felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor official oppression charges against Speedlin Gonzalez, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Recommended Videos

The dismissal comes less than two weeks after Speedlin Gonzalez appeared in court in the case and less than three months after charges were first filed against the judge.

Special prosecutor Brian Cromeens of DeWitt County did not respond to a phone call seeking comment on Monday afternoon.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Speedlin Gonzalez, who was suspended without pay from County Court at Law No. 13 by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct after her indictment in late January, did not respond to a text message or voicemail seeking comment on Monday.

Speedlin Gonzalez’s indictment came two weeks after KSAT Investigates revealed a December 2024 incident in which the judge ordered a defense attorney in her courtroom to be placed in handcuffs and seated in the jury box.

The dispute between Speedlin Gonzalez and attorney Elizabeth Russell escalated during a motion to revoke probation hearing.

Speedlin Gonzalez made a brief court appearance on the charges April 10 but left court without having to stand before a visiting judge assigned to the case.

In March, Speedlin Gonzalez lost her reelection bid in the Democratic primary to challenger Alicia Perez.

Bexar County Court at Law No. 13 is home to the Reflejo Court, a trauma-informed treatment program designed to help first-time domestic violence offenders address the root causes of their behavior in lieu of jail time.

Cases in County Court at Law No. 13 have been heard by a rotation of visiting judges during Speedlin Gonzalez’s suspension. The Reflejo docket has since been transferred to County Court at Law No. 4 Judge Alfredo Ximenez.

An order released by the commission Monday afternoon states Speedlin Gonzalez is forever disqualified from serving as a judge, being elected or appointed to a judicial position or performing any judicial duties.

Speedlin Gonzalez can still perform wedding duties, as long as she does not wear a robe or refer in any way to having a judicial authority or function.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.