Rain chances rise slightly today & tomorrow

SCATTERED RAIN: Spotty showers this morning, slightly better odds this afternoon
BEST CHANCE FRIDAY: Friday brings the best chance to see rain
DRIER & HOTTER NEXT WEEK: A drier pattern takes hold
FORECAST
TODAY
A few showers have made for some wet roadways this morning. A passing shower is possible through midday, then pop-up non-severe storms are possible during the afternoon. As it has been, this activity will be driven by outflow boundaries and will be random as to who gets rain and who doesn’t. Otherwise, expect highs in the 80s, partly cloudy skies, and humid conditions.
TOMORROW
An upper-level low will scoot closer, enhancing rain chances ever so slightly. Initially, we’ll watch for a few storms coming out of Mexico before sunrise. This activity could bring rainfall to those along the Rio Grande. Then, with daytime heating, scattered downpours will pop-up across all of South Texas.
WEEKEND AND BEYOND
A warming trend starts this weekend and drier weather takes over next week. A ridge of high pressure will begin to shift into the region ending rain chances and upping high temperatures. Expect 90s to return to the forecast.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.