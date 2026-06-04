Rain chances rise slightly today & tomorrow

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SCATTERED RAIN: Spotty showers this morning, slightly better odds this afternoon

BEST CHANCE FRIDAY: Friday brings the best chance to see rain

DRIER & HOTTER NEXT WEEK: A drier pattern takes hold

FORECAST

TODAY

A few showers have made for some wet roadways this morning. A passing shower is possible through midday, then pop-up non-severe storms are possible during the afternoon. As it has been, this activity will be driven by outflow boundaries and will be random as to who gets rain and who doesn’t. Otherwise, expect highs in the 80s, partly cloudy skies, and humid conditions.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TOMORROW

An upper-level low will scoot closer, enhancing rain chances ever so slightly. Initially, we’ll watch for a few storms coming out of Mexico before sunrise. This activity could bring rainfall to those along the Rio Grande. Then, with daytime heating, scattered downpours will pop-up across all of South Texas.

Rain chances next six days (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND AND BEYOND

A warming trend starts this weekend and drier weather takes over next week. A ridge of high pressure will begin to shift into the region ending rain chances and upping high temperatures. Expect 90s to return to the forecast.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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