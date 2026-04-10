WATCH LIVE: Bexar County judge accused of having attorney handcuffed expected to appear in court

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County court-at-law judge is expected to appear in court for a hearing on Friday related to two charges stemming from a December 2024 incident inside her courtroom.

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, who currently presides over Bexar County’s Court at Law No. 13, is accused of having an attorney handcuffed and kept in the jury box.

KSAT is livestreaming Speedlin Gonzalez’s court appearance at approximately 1 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible.

According to Bexar County court records, Speedlin Gonzalez, 61, has been charged with unlawful restraint by a judicial officer, a felony, and misdemeanor official oppression, January indictment records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

KSAT Investigates first reported on the December 2024 incident three months ago.

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Since Speedlin Gonzalez’s arrest, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC) suspended her without pay.

The suspension order states Speedlin Gonzalez’s suspension will remain in effect until the charges are dismissed, she is acquitted of all charges or until the commission issues another order.

While Speedlin Gonzalez is expected to be in court inside Bexar County’s 379th Criminal District Court, Judge Ron Rangel recused himself and will not be presiding over the case. Instead, the case was assigned to retired Judge Oscar Hale Jr., who spent nearly two decades as a district judge in Laredo, Texas, before leaving the post in December 2024.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales recused his office from her case last September, court records show.

In March, Speedlin Gonzalez lost her reelection bid in the Democratic primary to challenger to Alicia Perez.

Bexar County Court at Law No. 13 is home to the Reflejo Court, a trauma-informed treatment program designed to help first-time domestic violence offenders address the root causes of their behavior in lieu of jail time.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.