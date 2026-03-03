Election results: Bexar Co. Court at Law No. 13 in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Bexar County voters will decide who presides over the State of Texas’ first domestic violence drug court in March.

The “Reflejo Court” has operated within the Bexar County Court at Law No. 13 since state lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 and officially opened in 2020. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has presided over the court since its inception.

However, a Jan. 29 indictment on unlawful restraint and official oppression charges for her alleged December 2024 behavior in the courtroom — and a subsequent suspension on Feb. 5 by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct — pulled her from the bench until the charges are dismissed, she is acquitted of all charges or until the commission issues another order.

In the meantime, the Reflejo (Spanish for “reflection”) docket is currently being presided over by County Court at Law 4 Judge Alfredo Ximenez, while a rotation of visiting judges are handling cases in Speedlin Gonzalez’s primary court.

Speedlin Gonzalez, a Democrat, is facing one challenger in the primary race. A Republican candidate is not listed on the Bexar County ballot for this race.

Alicia “Ali” Perez, a San Antonio-area attorney, has nearly two decades of experience as a “public defender, prosecutor, immigration lawyer and family violence attorney,” according to her campaign website.

“Justice works best when procedures are predictable, communication is clear, and every person who enters the courtroom is treated with dignity,” Perez wrote on her campaign website.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

