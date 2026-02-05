Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct

Bexar County Court at Law 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has been suspended without pay.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court at Law 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has been suspended without pay, one week after her indictment on multiple criminal charges.

The suspension order, issued Thursday morning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, states Speedlin Gonzalez’s suspension will remain in effect until the charges are dismissed, she’s acquitted of all charges or until the commission issues another order.

Speedlin Gonzalez was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges of unlawful restraint by a judicial officer, a felony and misdemeanor official oppression.

Speedlin Gonzalez’s indictment came two weeks after KSAT Investigates revealed a December 2024 incident in which the judge ordered a defense attorney in her courtroom to be placed in handcuffs and seated in the jury box.

The judge is free on bond after making her initial court appearance last week and later heard cases in court this week.

County officials have not said who will preside over County Court 13 moving forward.

Speedlin Gonzalez did not respond to a text message seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

