Judge recuses himself in Speedlin Gonzalez’s case, retired state district judge to preside

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Criminal District Judge Ron Rangel is among several judges who declined to preside over the case against Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez.

Speedlin Gonzalez, who presides over County Court 13, was indicted Jan. 29 on multiple criminal charges.

The case was assigned to retired Judge Oscar Hale Jr., who spent nearly two decades as a district judge in Laredo, Texas, before leaving the post in December 2024.

Hale was assigned the case after multiple local judges declined to take it over following Rangel’s recusal.

Speedlin Gonzalez was charged with unlawful restraint by a judicial officer, a felony, and misdemeanor official oppression, according to indictment records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

On Feb. 5, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended Speedlin Gonzalez without pay. The suspension will remain in place until the charges are dismissed, she is acquitted of all charges or until the commission issues another order.

Speedlin Gonzalez’s January indictment came two weeks after KSAT Investigates revealed a December 2024 incident in which the judge ordered a defense attorney in her courtroom to be placed in handcuffs and seated in the jury box.

After making her initial court appearance, Speedlin Gonzalez was released on bond.

The administrative judge for Bexar County’s misdemeanor courts confirmed alternating judges are hearing cases assigned to County Court at Law 13, in its impact court.

Reflejo Court cases are being heard by County Court at Law 4 Judge Alfredo Ximenez, the administrative judge confirmed Thursday.

