Records: Randolph High School head volleyball coach arrested for improper relationship with student

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Randolph High School’s head volleyball coach was arrested and is accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to charging documents obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates.

BreAnn Halcumb, 34, was arrested Monday in Panola County on a felony warrant out of Bexar County, records show.

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According to an arrest warrant, Randolph High School staff reported to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office late last month that Halcumb and the student were “spending excessive time together and appearing ‘hip to hip.’”

A school administrator told BCSO that staff discovered more than 160 messages between Halcumb and the student sent between February and April.

The administrator described the messages as “teenage flirting” that violated school policy. The last message sent in April had Halcumb’s personal phone number, records show.

The student’s father told school administrators that Halcumb gave his daughter a ride home after a school sporting event. Records show Halcumb and the student ended up at a park where they were kissing and fondling.

In a separate incident, Halcumb went to the teen’s house to get her nails done. Records show the teenager told her father that kissing and fondling between Halcumb and the teen happened again.

Halcumb told the teenage girl not to tell anyone about their relationship, records show.

The teenage girl told investigators that she was 18 and still a student when the physical contact happened, according to the warrant.

The teen’s parents called Halcumb in May. Records show that Halcumb knew the contact was wrong, but placed the blame on the teen, who Halcumb said “pushed up on her and tried to kiss her first.”

KSAT has reached out to Randolph Field ISD requesting an interview about the incident and Halcumb’s status with the school district. The district has yet to respond to those requests.

According to Panola County jail records, Halcumb was released from the county’s custody earlier Tuesday.

A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT Investigates Halcumb is being extradited to Bexar County, but it is unclear when she will be back.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.