SAPD identifies man killed in North Side house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department confirmed the identity of a man killed in a North Side house fire Monday.

Manuel Ochoa, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said in an updated preliminary report obtained by KSAT.

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Ochoa died from orthostatic cardiovascular disease complicated by smoke inhalation, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The fire sparked just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Edison Drive, which is located near Fresno Street.

Upon arrival, San Antonio Fire Department crews said they encountered flames in the back of the home.

Family members told SAFD one of their loved ones, later identified as Ochoa, was still inside the home.

Fire officials found Ochoa dead in an area toward the back of the home, the department said.

Although at least three dogs were saved, SAFD said that multiple pets were also killed in the fire.

The house sustained significant damage to its backside, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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