Man arrested, accused of murder in connection with Northeast Side stabbing, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is accused of murder in connection with a Northeast Side stabbing Monday, according to San Antonio police.

Patrick Jaysen Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, records show.

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Witnesses told SAPD there was an altercation between Hernandez and the victim that turned physical after the victim injured another person.

Good Samaritans found the victim, who police initially said was in his 20s, walking around with a stab wound in the 15000 block of Nacogdoches Road, which is located near Judson Road.

They took the victim to a nearby emergency room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, San Antonio police said.

Police later obtained surveillance footage. Hernandez was taken into custody at a local hospital, officers said.

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