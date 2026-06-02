Man arrested, accused of murder in connection with Northeast Side stabbing, SAPD says Patrick Jaysen Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $250,000 bond, records show Patrick Jaysen Hernandez's booking photo. (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is accused of murder in connection with a Northeast Side stabbing Monday, according to San Antonio police.
Patrick Jaysen Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, records show.
Witnesses told SAPD there was an altercation between Hernandez and the victim that turned physical after the victim injured another person.
Good Samaritans found the victim, who police initially said was in his 20s, walking around with a stab wound in the 15000 block of Nacogdoches Road, which is located near Judson Road.
They took the victim to a nearby emergency room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, San Antonio police said.
Police later obtained surveillance footage. Hernandez was taken into custody at a local hospital, officers said.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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