Man found with stab wound on Northeast Side pronounced dead, San Antonio police say Man was in his 20s to 30s FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was who was found with a stab wound on the Northeast Side has died, according to San Antonio police.
On Monday afternoon, police said a man in his 20s to 30s was found with a stab wound in the 15000 block of Nacogdoches Road, near Judson Road.
The man was taken to the emergency room and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
San Antonio's Pride Center is on the move — and needs your help What's really happening when school police show up in Texas classrooms They Went Viral — But Their Mission Goes Way Deeper Academy Opens with Best in the West T-Shirts Spurs Fan Reaction to win @ River North A San Antonio record store since 1972 is fighting to stay open Towing Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Bribing Bexar County's Top Law Enforcement Officer ‘Rise & Dine’ with gorillas: San Antonio Zoo launches breakfast experience at Congo Falls Return of a winning tradition Emotional homecoming for a San Antonio dad A grandmother's final 911 call — and the system that failed her SA's Newest Spurs Song Has the City Jamming The Alien Drink That Tastes Like a Wemby Half-Court Shot Judge wasn't happy, but he had no choice — 7 years for a deadly street race Phones Blew Up With a Tornado Warning — What Residents Did Next Over $15K of Equipment Gone: Local Landscaper's Trailer Swiped from Storage Unit A truck ended up FOUR houses away after this storm hit Kirby KSAT's Educator of the Month KSAT Connect video shows light show in SA Previous video Next video