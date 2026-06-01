Man found with stab wound on Northeast Side pronounced dead, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was who was found with a stab wound on the Northeast Side has died, according to San Antonio police.

On Monday afternoon, police said a man in his 20s to 30s was found with a stab wound in the 15000 block of Nacogdoches Road, near Judson Road.

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The man was taken to the emergency room and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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