Bexar County deputy constable escapes blazing patrol unit on I-10, Precinct 4 constable says

A deputy constable escaped safely after his patrol unit caught on fire while assisting a crash on Aug. 14, 2026, on Interstate 10 West, according to Precinct 4 Bexar County Constable Kathryn Brown.

SAN ANTONIO – A deputy constable escaped safely from his patrol unit after it caught on fire while he was assisting a crash on Interstate 10 West, according to Precinct 4 Bexar County Constable Kathryn Brown.

Deputy constables responded to the crash Friday afternoon on I-10 between Foster Road and Ackerman Road, Brown said.

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Among the group of deputy constables was “Deputy Day.” Brown said he was typing information into a computer-aided dispatch system inside his patrol unit.

Parked behind Day was Deputy Hemingway, the Precinct 4 constable said. Hemingway alerted Day that his vehicle was on fire.

Day was able to get out of the unit moments before it engulfed in flames, Brown said.

No injuries related to the fire were reported, according to Brown.

The vehicle fire closed all lanes within that portion of I-10 for several hours.

Officials did not immediately release details about what caused the fire.

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