Metro Health offers free diabetes prevention programs, financial assistance for patients

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio public health officials said they have noticed community members putting their health last when it comes to paying bills and affording medication as prices continue to rise.

The trend has encouraged San Antonio’s Metro Health and H-E-B to relaunch its insulin financial assistance program aimed at helping residents who struggle to afford their diabetes medications.

The program covers $100 per prescription, including refills, for eligible patients.

“We’re partnered with H-E-B and 19 pharmacies, and those pharmacies were chosen because they’re located in the areas where we see the highest hospitalization rates and prevalence rates for diabetes,” said Julius Hunter, Metro Health program coordinator.

Diabetes is the fifth leading cause of death in Bexar County, according to Metro Health.

Morjoriee White, assistant director for community health and safety at Metro Health, said the goal is to make sure that no one has to choose between their health and other expenses.

“We don’t ever want folks to be in a predicament where they have to choose other things and not take care of themselves,” White said.

Beyond the insulin assistance program, the city offers a range of free resources for residents looking to prevent diabetes or better manage their health.

The resources are listed at SA.gov and include:

free diabetes prevention and self-management classes

weekly workshops

fitness and nutrition coaches

Kimberly Galavan joined the Diabetes Prevention Program this year and said it has helped her lose 30 pounds.

“It might be intimidating at first or, you know, it’s hard to accept that maybe you do have this,” Galavan said. “But it is up to you to make that first step. Like, you are in charge of your life, you’re in charge of your health.”

Bexar County residents can click here to find a full list of free diabetes resources and to apply for assistance.