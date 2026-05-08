Southwest ISD police corporal killed wife, then self in murder-suicide on Loop 410, medical examiner rules

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence and suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 911. There is a list of more resources at the end of this article.

SAN ANTONIO – The deaths of two individuals killed after a crash Wednesday on Southwest Loop 410 were ruled a murder-suicide, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Armando Hernandez and Elia Zereth Hernandez, both 46, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office determined.

Armando Hernandez was a Southwest ISD police corporal, according to the district and online licensing records. He worked for the department for more than 15 years.

The medical examiner’s office also said Armando Hernandez’s manner of death was suicide, while Elia Zereth Hernandez’s death was ruled a homicide. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Elia Zereth Hernandez was the wife of Armando Hernandez, according to records obtained by KSAT from the Bexar County Clerk’s office.

San Antonio police officers first responded to a call for a crash around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Southwest Loop 410 near Valley Hi Drive. In an initial statement, SAPD confirmed two people were killed.

In a preliminary report released Thursday, police said the occupants of the vehicle appeared to have gunshot wounds and their deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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