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Local News

Man with apparent gunshot to head dies inside South Side home, authorities say

SAPD says no weapons were found inside the home

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Police responding to a shooting on the South Side, believed to be a homicide, on the afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2026. (Azian Bermea, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head on Friday inside a South Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 8900 block of Prairie Hill Street after a neighbor told 911 someone inside the house may have been shot.

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The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s. A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT that the man was later pronounced dead.

An officer on scene said no weapon or additional victims were found at the home. SAPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No information on a suspect is known at this time.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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