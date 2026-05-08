Man with apparent gunshot to head dies inside South Side home, authorities say SAPD says no weapons were found inside the home Police responding to a shooting on the South Side, believed to be a homicide, on the afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2026. (Azian Bermea, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head on Friday inside a South Side home, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 8900 block of Prairie Hill Street after a neighbor told 911 someone inside the house may have been shot.
The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s. A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT that the man was later pronounced dead.
An officer on scene said no weapon or additional victims were found at the home. SAPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
No information on a suspect is known at this time.
The department said its investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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