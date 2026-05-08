1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Babcock Road, located near Overbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was lying on the ground after he had been shot, police stated. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers could not provide information on the gunman. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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