Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Trial canceled for man accused of helping son cover up murder of couple, unborn child, records show
Hantavirus: San Antonio infectious disease doctor explains rodent-borne illness, symptoms, spread, prevention
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
SAPD: Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found dead at Southwest Side crash scene
Spurs guard’s wife Anissa McLaughlin’s posts brings fans inside NBA family life, motherhood
North Side neighbors shaken after 3 dead, 1 critically injured in suspected murder-suicide
Man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl arrested, BCSO says
Amid $46M deficit, SAISD superintendent continues district-funded cross-country travel
I-35 in northeast Bexar County to briefly close this weekend for construction, TxDOT says
How a free city program helped San Antonio entrepreneur land shelf space at retail stores

Local News

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, SAPD says

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Babcock Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Babcock Road, located near Overbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was lying on the ground after he had been shot, police stated. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers could not provide information on the gunman. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...