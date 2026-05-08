1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, SAPD says The shooting happened in the 800 block of Babcock Road SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Babcock Road, located near Overbrook Drive.
Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was lying on the ground after he had been shot, police stated. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers could not provide information on the gunman. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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