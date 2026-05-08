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Local News

1 dead after shooting at East Side apartment complex, police say

SAPD: No one has been taken into custody

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Justin Rodriguez, Video Editor

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

SAN ANTONIO – A person is dead after a shooting at an East Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, authorities were dispatched to The Stella complex in the 4800 block of Lord Road, near South W.W. White Road, where police said a male was shot and killed.

Authorities were dispatched to a shooting at The Stella complex in the 4800 block of Lord Road, near South WW White Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The male is in his late teens or early 20s, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police are looking for a person who fled in a black SUV, but the department said no one has been taken into custody.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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