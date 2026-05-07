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Local News

Deputies searching for man accused of sexual assault of a child, BCSO says

Alejandro Morua, 31, was last seen driving a tan 2021 Nissan Titan, deputies say

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Alejandro Morua, 31. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Alejandro Morua, 31, fled the scene before authorities arrived, a Facebook post stated.

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Morua has an active arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child, BCSO said.

BCSO believes Morua is headed towards Laredo, driving a tan 2021 Nissan Titan.

Authorities said not to approach Morua. Instead, contact 911 or the sheriff’s office at (210) 335-6000.

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