‘We want justice’: Family seeking answers after SAPD SWAT officers shoot, kill man

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man shot and killed by San Antonio police SWAT officers say they want answers.

Family identified the man as Damian Barajas, 30. As of Wednesday night, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had not confirmed that name with KSAT.

Family and friends remembered Barajas on Wednesday with a vigil at the apartment complex where he died.

“We want answers,” Leeila Barajas, his sister, said. “We want justice for our brother.”

According to the San Antonio Police Department, covert and SWAT units were told about a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Officers conducted surveillance of that man and located him at the apartment complex off West Dickson Avenue.

SAPD said that as the suspect approached in a vehicle, officers utilized a flash bang. Police then said the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple times toward the officers.

That’s when two officers — Jonathan Reyes and Salvator Hernandez — fired and killed him.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is conducted.

Barajas’ family said they want details on why their brother was shot, what weapon he allegedly used and how he was treated after he died.

KSAT reached out to SAPD around 9 p.m. on Wednesday directly about those concerns and have yet to hear back as of 10 p.m.

At the vigil Wednesday night, KSAT was provided with videos recorded by witnesses at the shooting. KSAT is reviewing those clips and will update this story.

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