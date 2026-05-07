Maverick County Judge Ramsey Cantú suspended from role, accused of misconduct and incompetency

Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu is pictured here in a 2019 interview with KSAT 12 News when he was the mayor of Eagle Pass.

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Maverick County Judge Ramsey Cantú has been “temporarily suspended” from his role as county judge, according to documents obtained by KSAT Investigates.

The order was filed on Monday in Maverick County’s 293rd Judicial District Court.

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Cantú is accused of “official misconduct” and “incompetency,” as defined in Section 87.011 of Texas’ Local Government Code. In the order, Cantú will not be exercising “any powers, duties or authority of the office and shall not interfere in any manner with the operations of county government.”

He may be subject to permanent removal from the role following a jury trial.

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According to Section 87.011, official misconduct is defined as “intentional, unlawful behavior ... by an officer entrusted with the administration of justice or the execution of the law.”

Examples of official misconduct include:

An officer’s intent or decision to not perform a duty required by law

A “prosecuting attorney” decision to refuse “to prosecute” a type of criminal offense

Allowing an attorney to not prosecute a type of criminal offense or instruct law enforcement to not arrest individuals who may have broken a law

Incompetency in a local government role is described in one of three instances:

Gross ignorance of official duties

Gross carelessness in the performance of those duties

Unfitness or inability to perform official duties due to a serious physical or mental defect that did not exist at the time of the officer’s election

Cantú’s order does not offer specific examples of the official misconduct or incompetency allegations he faces.

In Cantú’s place, Rolando Jasso was tabbed as Maverick County Judge on an interim basis.

Cantú is also in the middle of the Democratic primary runoff for Maverick County judge between he and challenger Gerardo “Jerry” Morales. In March, Morales garnered 49.9% of the vote compared to Cantú’s 28%.

Election Day for the primary runoff race is scheduled for May 26.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.