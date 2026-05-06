Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Sons of Michelle Barrientes Vela take plea deal in SAPD assault case, granted deferred adjudication
A cold front & spotty rain today
City detention officer accused of posting videos of him sexually assaulting girl, 13, on social media
North Side house explosion survivors pull original lawsuit, refile new suit against CPS Energy
SWAT officers return fire, fatally shoot man wanted on multiple felony warrants on South Side
3 killed, 1 injured in suspected murder-suicide on North Side, police say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Rising housing costs in Bexar County tied to growing public health crisis

Local News

Person hospitalized after setting fire to North Side office building, SAFD says

Building was evacuated; no firefighters were injured

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Alexis Scott, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to an office building fire in the 8600 block of Broadway. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized after they set fire to an office building on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Broadway, near Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

SAFD said the person admitted to intentionally setting the fire. They sustained burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

CPS Energy shut off power to the building, and people inside were evacuated.

Firefighters are still investigating how the person started the fire, but SAFD said it appears it started near a couch area on the second floor of the building.

No firefighters were injured during the response, SAFD said. An arson investigation is underway.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...