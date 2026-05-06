Person hospitalized after setting fire to North Side office building, SAFD says Building was evacuated; no firefighters were injured The San Antonio Fire Department responded to an office building fire in the 8600 block of Broadway. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized after they set fire to an office building on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Broadway, near Loop 410.
SAFD said the person admitted to intentionally setting the fire. They sustained burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
CPS Energy shut off power to the building, and people inside were evacuated.
Firefighters are still investigating how the person started the fire, but SAFD said it appears it started near a couch area on the second floor of the building.
No firefighters were injured during the response, SAFD said. An arson investigation is underway.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Alexis Scott headshot
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
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