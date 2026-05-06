Person hospitalized after setting fire to North Side office building, SAFD says

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to an office building fire in the 8600 block of Broadway.

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized after they set fire to an office building on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Broadway, near Loop 410.

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SAFD said the person admitted to intentionally setting the fire. They sustained burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

CPS Energy shut off power to the building, and people inside were evacuated.

Firefighters are still investigating how the person started the fire, but SAFD said it appears it started near a couch area on the second floor of the building.

No firefighters were injured during the response, SAFD said. An arson investigation is underway.

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