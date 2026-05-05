Man arrested in connection with fatal RV fire, Medina County Sheriff’s Office says Manuel Sanchez, 32, arrested in connection with death of Jose Romeo Ybarra, 70 Manuel Sanchez, 32 (Medina County Sheriff's Office) MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested in connection with an RV fire that killed a 70-year-old, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, April 30, authorities responded to the fire in the 200 block of State Highway 173 South. Deputies found Jose Romeo Ybarra inside the RV.
Ybarra was later pronounced deceased.
The Hondo Police Department identified Manuel Sanchez, 32, as a suspect in the fire.
Sanchez was arrested at the scene and booked into the Medina County Jail on charges of harassment of a public servant, interference with public duties, and obstruction or retaliation.
After further investigation, the sheriff’s office said Sanchez was charged with murder and arson causing bodily injury/death.
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.
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About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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