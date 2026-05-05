Woman stabs brother with kitchen knife after argument escalates on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman allegedly stabbed her brother after an argument escalated outside a West Side home, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Leroux Street, which is located near Southwest 24th Street.

In a statement to KSAT, the department said the woman was taken into custody.

Police said the siblings were involved in an altercation, but it is unclear why they were arguing.

At some point, SAPD stated that the woman stabbed her brother in his left thigh with a kitchen knife. She told police she stabbed her brother in self-defense.

The brother was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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