18-year-old man arrested in connection with Northwest Side murder, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – After a manhunt that lasted several weeks, San Antonio police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect in connection with a Northwest Side murder.

Jadan Gutierrez was taken into custody on Monday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, jail records show.

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Gutierrez is accused in a deadly shooting that happened around 12:35 a.m. on March 15 in the 5900 block of White Cloud Street.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The girl, later identified as Josielynn Cordova, was pronounced dead. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Witnesses told SAPD that Gutierrez allegedly entered the location and retrieved a gun before shooting Cordova and the man, authorities said.

Gutierrez was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, SAPD said.

According to jail records, Gutierrez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

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