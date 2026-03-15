1 killed, another seriously injured after shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says No arrests have been made The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of White Cloud Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A female was killed, and a man was seriously injured after a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of White Cloud Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a female and a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police that the shooter, identified as an 18-year-old man, allegedly entered the location, retrieved a firearm and returned to shoot at the victims, SAPD said.
The female was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries.
No arrests have been made.
It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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