Spurs announce second-round playoff ticket sales, fan experiences for home games

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts after a shot during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced ticket information and fan details for their upcoming second-round playoff games, with the first two contests of the series set to take place at the Frost Bank Center.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public at Spurs.com/Ticketmaster. Exact game dates and broadcast details for the second-round series have not been announced.

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The Spurs will face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ticket purchases are limited to customers living within a 150-mile radius of the arena, with a maximum of four tickets allowed per order.

Premium seating options, including suites and boxes, are also available, along with group ticket packages for larger parties.

The team is adding several playoff-themed experiences for fans attending home games. Every seat for Games 1 and 2 will include a complimentary playoff T-shirt. Game 1’s shirt features a Fiesta-colored “San Antonio Spurs Basketball” design presented by USAA, while Game 2’s black “Go Spurs Go” shirt is presented by SWBC.

The first 500 fans entering through the ULTRA Club during the first two games can also receive a special Spurs item.

Additional game-day experiences will be available for purchase, including courtside activities and postgame free-throw opportunities. Fans must have a game ticket to access add-on experiences, and availability is limited.

The Spurs will also offer commemorative playoff ticket keepsakes for $15.

Click here for more details.

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