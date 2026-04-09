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Local News

Spurs announce 2026 playoff freebies with Taco Palenque tacos, pop-up merch and watch parties

The San Antonio Spurs are playoff-bound for the first time since the 2018-2019 season

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, left, and forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, February. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans have the opportunity to score free merchandise, attend watch parties and eat tacos for free ahead of the 2026 NBA playoffs, according to a news release.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment said a limited pop-up shop will open at 5 p.m. on April 14 at 333 West Commerce Street.

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Afterward, the pop-up shop will remain open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Free tacos from Taco Palenque will be available for the first 200 customers at the event, the release states.

Fans can also earn digital points to redeem for game tickets, retail credits, concessions credits and fan giveaways by participating in the “Spurs Spot It Challenge” beginning on April 17. More information can be found here.

The weekend of April 17-19 brings more opportunities for gifts, including more free tacos and free T-shirts.

A pep rally for Game 1 of the Spurs’ playoff matchup is scheduled to take place at the Red McCombs Community Court at Hemisfair. The first 200 fans can grab free Taco Palenque coffee and tacos, free car flags, and more. The date will be determined by the NBA playoff schedule.

Fans at all first-round games at the Frost Bank Center will receive a free T-shirt on their seat. Game 1’s T-shirts are designed by local artist Shek Vega, while Game 2 is presented by H-E-B.

Can’t make it to a game? Watch parties for all Spurs games are held at the Rock at La Cantera for free. The Coyote will be present along with photobooths and giveaway opportunities for free T-shirts, the release said.

More details for playoff schedules can be found online. Event information can be found on the Spurs’ website.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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