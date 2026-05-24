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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

SUNDAY: Mainly warm & humid, but a few storms possible from 4pm to 8pm

Less chance Memorial Day. Eyeing Tuesday night as next window for storms

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The rest of Memorial Day Weekend for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TODAY: Mostly warm & humid, but a 30% storm chance from 4pm to 8pm. Most will miss out, but if you get a storm...
    • RISKS: Street flooding, lightning, small hail
  • MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 20% spotty afternoon rain
  • NEXT WEEK: Storm chances return, mainly Tuesday night

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

We’ll see plenty of sun today! Highs will be in the upper-80s. There is, however, a small window for storms from 4 pm to 8 pm. The chance and coverage stand at about 30%, but if you get a storm, be prepared for heavy downpours, lightning, and perhaps some small hail. If you have outdoor plans, stay weather-aware!

MONDAY

Memorial Day (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Even less of a rain chance than Sunday. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 90°. While there is a small chance (20%) for an afternoon pop-up storm, odds favor it staying dry.

NEXT WEEK

Storm chances peak Tuesday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Another low pressure system will move across South Central Texas Tuesday through Wednesday. This will bring our highest chance for widespread rain (60%) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Be prepared for the possibility of street flooding after the Spurs game Tuesday and for the Wednesday morning commute. Then, expect a drier and warmer weather pattern to end the week.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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