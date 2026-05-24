SUNDAY: Mainly warm & humid, but a few storms possible from 4pm to 8pm

TODAY: Mostly warm & humid, but a 30% storm chance from 4pm to 8pm. Most will miss out, but if you get a storm...
RISKS: Street flooding, lightning, small hail
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 20% spotty afternoon rain
NEXT WEEK: Storm chances return, mainly Tuesday night
FORECAST
SUNDAY
We’ll see plenty of sun today! Highs will be in the upper-80s. There is, however, a small window for storms from 4 pm to 8 pm. The chance and coverage stand at about 30%, but if you get a storm, be prepared for heavy downpours, lightning, and perhaps some small hail. If you have outdoor plans, stay weather-aware!
MONDAY
Even less of a rain chance than Sunday. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 90°. While there is a small chance (20%) for an afternoon pop-up storm, odds favor it staying dry.
NEXT WEEK
Another low pressure system will move across South Central Texas Tuesday through Wednesday. This will bring our highest chance for widespread rain (60%) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Be prepared for the possibility of street flooding after the Spurs game Tuesday and for the Wednesday morning commute. Then, expect a drier and warmer weather pattern to end the week.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.