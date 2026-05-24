SUNDAY: Mainly warm & humid, but a few storms possible from 4pm to 8pm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Mostly warm & humid, but a 30% storm chance from 4pm to 8pm. Most will miss out, but if you get a storm... RISKS: Street flooding, lightning, small hail

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 20% spotty afternoon rain

NEXT WEEK: Storm chances return, mainly Tuesday night

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

We’ll see plenty of sun today! Highs will be in the upper-80s. There is, however, a small window for storms from 4 pm to 8 pm. The chance and coverage stand at about 30%, but if you get a storm, be prepared for heavy downpours, lightning, and perhaps some small hail. If you have outdoor plans, stay weather-aware!

MONDAY

Memorial Day (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Even less of a rain chance than Sunday. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 90°. While there is a small chance (20%) for an afternoon pop-up storm, odds favor it staying dry.

NEXT WEEK

Storm chances peak Tuesday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Another low pressure system will move across South Central Texas Tuesday through Wednesday. This will bring our highest chance for widespread rain (60%) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Be prepared for the possibility of street flooding after the Spurs game Tuesday and for the Wednesday morning commute. Then, expect a drier and warmer weather pattern to end the week.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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