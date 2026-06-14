Affidavit: Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing Northwest Side store clerk

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police.

Officers took Samuel Davis into custody at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Medical Drive, according to an affidavit, which is located across the street from where the stabbing occurred.

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After officers surrounded the apartment, police said Davis came out and followed SAPD’s commands. He was detained for questioning and was later arrested.

San Antonio police responds to a Northwest Side apartment complex. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Officers initially responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Medical Drive, which is located near Fairhaven Street.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with apparent stab wounds throughout his body.

On Saturday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Sanad Faisal Al Reseq.

He died of sharp force injury to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses told officers that Davis entered the business, according to the affidavit, and was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene, the preliminary report said.

Paramedics attempted to save the victim’s life. However, officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to SAPD’s calls for service at the business, officers responded to eight assaults, six shootings, seven thefts and seven disturbances involving a gun.

Officers said the investigation remains ongoing.

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