SAPD officers suspended after man in mental health crisis brought gun into hospital, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were handed a month-long suspension after records show they failed to search a man experiencing a mental health crisis who was carrying a stolen gun, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2025.

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Officer Adam Lopez, who was working an off-duty assignment, was notified about a man believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis, records show.

Lopez spoke with the man and took him into custody because he thought the man was a danger to himself and others, according to the suspension paperwork.

Body-worn camera footage shows that Lopez took the man, who had a bag and other personal belongings, into a glass room and had him wait there for 30 minutes. Lopez reported that he could “visually see” the man while waiting, which records show was not accurate.

Lopez requested to transport the man to emergency detention. Suspension records also show he searched the man for weapons.

Officer Brianne Flores arrived to transport the man to Baptist Medical Center and took his bag, but did not search it. Documents show Flores took the man’s handcuffs off at the hospital, provided him with his unsearched bag and had him wait in the lobby.

Suspension records show the hospital’s security discovered the man’s bag had a stolen gun inside after Flores left.

The suspension records state that “Lopez failed to use sound judgement” by leaving the man experiencing a mental health crisis alone for an extended period of time and for failing to properly search him.

Lopez and Flores were each issued a 30-day suspension, which records show began in July and will end in August.

City records show Flores began working for SAPD in 2019, while Lopez joined in 2022.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.