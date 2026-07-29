4-year-old child airlifted to hospital after crews respond to drowning call in Concan, officials say

CONCAN, Texas – A 4-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after going underwater in an apparent drowning, according to the Concan Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the department said its crews responded to a call for a child who had drowned. At this time, it’s unclear where the incident happened.

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Crews immediately provided lifesaving treatment before the child was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child, the family, and everyone involved in today’s response,” the post said. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Concan is located along the Frio River in Uvalde County, about 23 miles north of the city of Uvalde.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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