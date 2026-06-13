Authorities requesting public’s help locating wanted sex offender, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Eden Rodriguez, a registered sex offender who has failed to comply with required registration check-ins, according to officials.

Rodriguez’s original conviction involved the sexual assault of a child. He was required to register annually as a sex offender following his release, BCSO said in a news release Saturday.

Recommended Videos

Rodriguez last complied with his annual registration requirement on Aug. 29, 2022. As of December 2024, investigators say he has not completed his required annual registration and is more than two years overdue.

Rodriguez is also wanted out of Medina County on active warrants for indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, BCSO said.

BCSO said his last known address is in the 5800 block of Pioneer Estate on San Antonio’s far West Side, near Highway 90.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

Read also: