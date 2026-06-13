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Local News

DPS: 2 troopers injured after being dragged by fleeing vehicle during San Antonio pursuit

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were injured Friday evening after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle during a pursuit in San Antonio, DPS said.

Around 6:35 p.m., DPS said troopers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Malibu near Weizmann Street for a traffic violation.

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DPS said the driver failed to yield, leading to a vehicle pursuit. Troopers ended the pursuit using a Grappler device, but the driver fled on foot and entered a second vehicle, which also fled the scene.

During the escape, two DPS troopers were injured after being dragged by the fleeing vehicle. Both drivers remain at large.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation,

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