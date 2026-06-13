DPS: 2 troopers injured after being dragged by fleeing vehicle during San Antonio pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – Two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were injured Friday evening after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle during a pursuit in San Antonio, DPS said.
Around 6:35 p.m., DPS said troopers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Malibu near Weizmann Street for a traffic violation.
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DPS said the driver failed to yield, leading to a vehicle pursuit. Troopers ended the pursuit using a Grappler device, but the driver fled on foot and entered a second vehicle, which also fled the scene.
During the escape, two DPS troopers were injured after being dragged by the fleeing vehicle. Both drivers remain at large.