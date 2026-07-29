Why 2 flood disasters in just over a year are taking an emotional toll on Hill Country families

In Texas, storms don’t always end when the clouds clear. For many Hill Country families, the fear associated with flooding returns every time heavy rain, thunderstorms or flood alerts are in the forecast.

That’s especially true for communities that have now experienced two major flood disasters in just over a year, leaving many residents little time to fully recover before facing another traumatic event.

“Those are what we refer to as trauma or loss reminders,” said Julie Kaplow, executive director of the Trauma and Grief Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

Kaplow said rain, storms and flooding can trigger the same emotions people felt during the original disaster. Mental health experts said repeated events in the same communities can make those reactions even stronger.

“It takes time to heal, it takes time to feel safe,” said Adriana McKinnon, chief program officer at the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas. “It just takes time to go back to that healing place.”

Experts said feeling anxious when storms return is a normal response to trauma. They recommend staying prepared, having a safety plan, limiting nonstop exposure to weather coverage and alerts and leaning on friends and family for support.

For many families, recovery is no longer just about rebuilding homes damaged by flooding. After two devastating disasters in such a short period of time, it’s also about rebuilding a sense of safety and confidence when the next storm moves into the area.

How to help someone with weather anxiety

Listen and validate their feelings

Focus on current conditions and trusted information

Review a safety plan together

Take breaks from constant weather alerts and social media

Seek professional help if anxiety begins affecting sleep, work, school or daily life

Resources

If fear or anxiety starts interfering with sleep, school, work or daily life — or if storm season brings frequent panic, flashbacks or avoidance — it is important to reach out for help.

“It’s normal to feel anxious and to feel afraid of the weather”, McKinnon said. “Healing can take time, and support can help you feel safe again.”

Immediate crisis support: Call or text 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

Brief PTSD risk screening tool for children (Meadows Institute) is available by clicking here

Lucine Center for Trauma and Grief is providing free care navigation for families experiencing bereavement from the flooding. You can call at 832-244-9502 or submit documents for financial assistance by clicking here

Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas: Programs and support to help families heal

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