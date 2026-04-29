Chance of storms today, much cooler weather on the way

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STORMS TODAY: A front kicks up isolated storms (30%), severe possible

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds, cooler, continued small rain chance (20%)

FRIDAY: Cool, showers and storms possible (60%), windy

WEEKEND: Cool mornings, beautiful afternoons

FORECAST

TODAY

A cold front will slowly push south into the area by midday and into the afternoon. The front will help to kick up isolated storms. Should a storm develop, severe weather would be possible. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats. Isolated heavy rainfall and street flooding may also be an issue for those who see a storm. Rain chances sit at 30%

Temperatures will be tricky today due to the cold front, but most spots will reach the 80s, before the front drops temperatures by the evening. By Thursday morning, low-60s will be common around the San Antonio metro.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THURSDAY

Expect a much cooler day, with a few lingering showers. Highs will only reach the upper-70s in San Antonio. On Thursday night, shower and storm chances will start to rise again, as an upper-level storm approaches from the west.

High temperatures on Thursday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY

Friday will bring a variety of weather to the area. In general, it’ll be a cool day, with many spots struggling to get out of the 60s. Additionally, showers and storms will develop across the area, with the best shot for rain being in the Hill Country. The farther north you go, the higher the rainfall totals. Some heavy rainfall and street flooding will be possible in these areas. Also know that northeast winds will gust as high as 35 mph. Cooler, drier weather will funnel into the area by Friday evening.

A dynamic storm system will bring a variety of weather to the region on Friday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Rainfall over the next few days will highest from Central Texas and points north (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

Expect beautiful weather! Both Saturday and Sunday will start with lows in the 50s. Daytime highs will only reach the 70s, with mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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