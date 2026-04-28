The Barn Door Restaurant to close after more than 70 years of service

An exterior shot of The Barn Door, located on the North Side (Courtesy: 2026 Google).

SAN ANTONIO – After more than 70 years, The Barn Door Restaurant will soon close its doors and serve a steak plate for the last time.

In a Facebook post statement on Monday night, the restaurant shared its appreciation for the community and teased its eventual closure.

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“To our guests, thank you for walking through our doors, sitting at our tables, and making this place feel like home for more than seven decades,” the statement said, in part. “As we prepare to say goodbye, we invite San Antonio to come visit us one last time.”

Since 1953, The Barn Door Restaurant has been a San Antonio staple, known for serving a variety of steaks and tasty sides in a traditional atmosphere.

“Over the decades, we have had the honor of watching generations grow up at our tables, sharing meals, laughter, and stories that became part of our history,” the restaurant said. “Through it all, San Antonio, you have been there with us.”

Until its departure, the restaurant said it will move to a limited, reservation-only schedule on May 1. Reservations are available on The Barn Door’s website.

The exact date that the restaurant will close is unknown. KSAT has reached out for more information.

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